Bailey’s Daily: Carter Hart Update; NHL Trade Rumors

In Friday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere gave his pre-2024 NHL Draft press conference on Thursday, answering all things draft and NHL free agency before the busy portion of the offseason begins. One topic that came up was restricted free agents, and that group includes Carter Hart.

But, Briere says he still has no idea what he can or cannot do with Hart at this time.

Elsewhere on the Flyers roster, Cam Atkinson may or may not be back with the team next season; the next step with Cam is still undetermined. If he is to be traded, though, a homecoming with the Columbus Blue Jackets and two other trade destinations make the most sense.

In case you missed it, a Flyers trade with the Ottawa Senators is reportedly close to being completed, though it is unclear if that trade will be finalized before, during, or after the 2024 NHL Draft.

NHL News

After knocking off Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, and the London Knights in the Memorial Cup Final, Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck gave an exclusive interview to Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont, sharing his excitement for the upcoming season, discussing his junior career, and looking forward to what’s next for him and the Habs.

The Boston Bruins are running out of trade options for goaltender Linus Ullmark after the New Jersey Devils picked up Jacob Markstrom on Wednesday, and their best remaining avenue for Ullmark is Ottawa. But, do the Senators have the minerals to pony up for a goaltender of Ullmark’s caliber right now?

According to a report, it appears the Colorado Avalanche are already likely to move on from center Ross Colton who, despite having a strong season, could become an early salary cap casualty before his no-trade clause kicks in on July 1.

Speaking of Markstrom and the Devils, when was the last time we saw New Jersey boast at least a half-decent goaltending tandem? Markstrom and Jake Allen will deputize the crease in Newark for the immediate future, and the last time the Devils had better options than them, you’d have to go back to 2013.