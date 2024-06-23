Report: Matvei Michkov Leaving SKA, Will Join Flyers

Per multiple reports on Sunday morning, star prospect Matvei Michkov is indeed leaving his native KHL club SKA St. Petersburg and joining the Philadelphia Flyers this summer.

Recall that, in April, SKA chairman Alexander Medvedev explained in an interview how his club was “in contact” with the Flyers regarding Michkov and would not rule out the possibility of the 19-year-old coming to North America this summer. Medvedev was retained as SKA chairman on June 9.

There is something to this…obviously nothing is done until it is done…but there is optimism Michkov/Philadelphia is closing in. https://t.co/HcBLzurYxX — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2024

Michkov and his head coach, Roman Rotenberg, both acknowledged and commented on the previous rumors about joining the Flyers, but neither the player nor the coach elected to dismiss those rumors. Instead, they actually added more fuel to the fire.

Rotenberg had said that if Michkov “does not play in the first team in Philadelphia, he will return to us,” while Michkov piggybacked off that, saying that he and Rotenberg have a “complete mutual understanding,”.

At his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Flyers general manager Danny Briere let out a pretty good grin before saying that “If they tell us he’s coming on Sept. 1, we’ll jump on it. The mindset for us is we’re going into next season without him. He has two years left on his contract. If something changes from today until then we’ll certainly be happy.”

It sounds like the Flyers are certainly going to be happy now, doesn’t it?

It’s been an interesting few days in Philadelphia, especially given the Flyers trade rumblings surrounding the Ottawa Senators in the leadup to the 2024 NHL Draft, which is supposedly for the purpose of moving up in the draft if or when necessary.

Michkov likely won’t have any impact on whether that comes to fruition or not. What is for certain, though, is that the Flyers’ rebuild just got kicked into high gear, and they’re nowhere near done with business yet.

Neither the Flyers nor SKA have confirmed the Michkov reports yet.