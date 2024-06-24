Bailey’s Daily: Massive Matvei Michkov Update; New Maple Leafs Coach

In Monday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

After a memorable 16 seasons in the NHL, former Philadelphia Flyers forward and NHL journeyman Derick Brassard is calling it quits from hockey, having sat out the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Brassard broke his fibula against the Flyers in March 2023 and never returned to the ice for another NHL team.

In what is surely the second-most important Flyers news of the day, it seems the day has finally arrived. Well, will arrive, and arrive soon. According to multiple reports, top prospect Matvei Michkov is indeed terminating his contract with SKA St. Petersburg with the intention of joining the Flyers as an NHL player this summer.

In case you missed it, the Flyers could have had a golden opportunity to pair some top young talent with Michkov in the form of Rutger McGroarty, except there’s a catch: McGroarty is close friends with Cutter Gauthier, and McGroarty is almost doing the same thing to the Winnipeg Jets as Gauthier did to the Flyers.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that they hired former Boston Bruins star Marc Savard as an assistant coach, who left the Calgary Flames in order to pursue this new opportunity.

For those who might have missed our Q&A with Flyers general manager Danny Briere, we finally got some kind of an update on former Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen, who arrived in Philadelphia following the Sean Walker trade.

In Monday’s win or go home Game 7, the Edmonton Oilers have pushed the Florida Panthers to the brink after the Panthers thought they had the Oilers on the brink. Florida now finds themselves with one last, and their only, shot at survival.