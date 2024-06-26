Bailey’s Daily: Matvei Michkov News; Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

In Wednesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

On Tuesday afternoon, former Philadelphia Flyers star Jeremy Roenick, along with six others, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024. Roenick played a whopping 20 seasons in the NHL, including three with the Flyers.

So, it is officially official after all. Matvei Michkov has terminated his contract with SKA St. Petersburg, according to the Flyers, and will now begin the next steps in pursuing his highly-anticipated career in the NHL in the coming days and weeks.

And how should the Flyers get Michkov ready to go in his first full season in North America? Friend of the Flyers and brand new Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared some ideas and outlined what the process should generally look like this year.

NHL News

Joining Roenick in the Hockey Hall of Fame are longtime Nashville Predators general manager David Poile, who recently gave way to Barry Trotz, former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, the Detroit Red Wings’ very own ‘Magic Man’ Pavel Datsyuk, Colin Campbell, and women’s hockey pioneers and Team USA stars Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that center Casey Mittelstadt, acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent defenseman Bowen Byram to Buffalo, agreed to a three-year extension with a reported AAV of $5.75 million. He’s a pretty solid Ryan Johansen replacement, don’t you guys think?

The San Jose Sharks… got away with robbery on Tuesday afternoon? That appears to be the case after the Red Wings dumped Jake Walman on them and forked over a second-round pick for the Sharks’ time and effort. The problem? Walman has a track record of being a pretty good defenseman who was probably miscast as a top-pairing one this season.

Oh, and there might be a little more to that than we might think.