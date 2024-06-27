Report: Flyers Made Aggressive Trade Push to Move Up at Draft

The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was up for grabs Wednesday as multiple reports revealed the Philadelphia Flyers trade push with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first-round pick.

Any one of a half dozen players could be in play for the pick, and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere put together a significant package that included a first-round pick and an NHL player.

“What we’re being told is the Flyers made a pretty aggressive pitch to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday offering a swap of first-round picks, also a roster player,” LeBrun said. “Perhaps next year’s first-rounder (was) part of a package to try and get the fourth overall pick.”

The Flyers slipped out of a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season, though Briere conceded the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs were not his immediate goal. The Flyers GM kept his vision on the future at the NHL trade deadline, trading top-four defenseman Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche for a first-round pick and center Ryan Johansen.

Columbus recently hired Don Wadell as the team’s new general manager as Columbus embarks on a rebuild.

The Flyers currently have the 12th overall pick, meaning they could have offered that pick, a 2025 first-overall pick, and the NHL roster player. Obviously, Columbus rejected the deal. At least it’s been rejected so far. The first round of the draft does not begin until 7 p.m. Friday.

It is unknown if Briere wanted lottery protection on the 2025 pick, and the identity of the NHL player is also unknown.

Popular belief is the Flyers would have targeted Cayden Lindstrom as a center for Matvei Michkov, who terminated his KHL contract with SKA this week and will join the Flyers organization for next season.