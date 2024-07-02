Flyers, Matvei Michkov Reciprocate Investments In Each Other

With the team officially announcing the three-year contract for Matvei Michkov on Monday, it sure is an exciting time to be following the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 19-year-old Russian prodigy won’t be in town for Flyers development camp this week, but that doesn’t matter. Michkov’s statement and the one made by Flyers general manager Danny Briere show how committed the two parties are to each other, and that’s just the beginning of it from the Flyers’ side of it.

“We’ve kept a close eye on his development since the draft,” Briere said of Michkov. “And to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high level of talent, skill, and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future.”

Michkov, too, was thinking forward about his future with the Flyers. Visions of hoisting the Stanley Cup in Philadelphia immediately come to mind.

“Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust,” Michkov added. “I will do everything possible to meet their expectations. I can’t wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup, and I promise that I will do my best to help this team and make that possible.”

And the news of Michkov signing his contract with the Flyers came only moments after the team issued press releases for the re-signing of veteran defenseman Erik Johnson and the contract extension of bottom-six spark plug Garnet Hathaway.

The contract, too, is a symbol of faith and trust. Michkov’s three-year, entry-level contract technically carries an AAV of $4.25 million, as it’s laden with a significant amount of performance and signing bonuses. The Flyers say ‘Jump,’ and Michkov asks, ‘How high?’.

The Flyers have been about as vocal as any team in history about having the ‘right’ veterans around their young players in order to help them develop and teach them how to win. Monday’s signings were part of the execution of that philosophy.

Briere also noted that the veterans and core players were ready and willing to help players like Michkov adjust to North America and life in the NHL, and that goes a long way, too. Getting Michkov settled and comfortable right away is arguably more important than whatever happens on the ice.

Everybody has a part to play here; it’s an investment Philadelphia and Michkov have made in each other.