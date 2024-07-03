Flyers Extend Bobby Brink, Agree to New 2-Year Contract

After receiving his qualifying offer over the weekend, forward Bobby Brink agreed to a new two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday worth $3 million in total, carrying an AAV of $1.5 million.

Brink, 22, broke onto the scene in the 2023-24 season after making a surprise push for an NHL roster spot, scoring 11 goals, 12 assists, and 23 points in 57 games played. His two game-winning goals tied him for fourth-most among NHL rookies this past season, and Brink is poised to have an even more impressive sophomore season after ending the season ice-cold offensively.

For example, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native was benched in the Flyers’ final game of the season–a back-breaking 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at home–and failed to exceed 15 minutes of ice time in any of his last five regular season games.

Brink also finished the season with just one goal and one point in his last nine games and had only four goals, one assist, and five points in his last 26 games. That stretch was abbreviated by a month-long stint in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, during which Brink scored seven goals, six assists, and 13 points in 13 games.

Upon the conclusion of the Flyers‘ regular season, Brink was again summoned to Lehigh Valley for the Phantoms’ Calder Cup run. In six playoff games with the Phantoms, Brink produced four assists.

“Bobby, where I was really impressed with him was, he came in with a bang, had a little lull, went back to the minors, came back and played really well. Once we were eliminated, he went down and played extremely well,” Flyers general manager Danny Briere told Philly Hockey Now in June. “He had some games where he was the best player on the ice in the playoffs down there, and he competed hard.”

With the recent departure of Cam Atkinson, it appears that Brink has a golden path to an NHL roster spot once again this year. But the golden path doesn’t mean that it’s guaranteed or will be handed to him, especially after being benched in the Flyers’ do-or-die game against Washington to close the season.

“I expect Bobby to make the team next year, but again, he’s going to have to earn it. It’s not going to be just given to him. He’s going to have to earn it. That’s why we’ll be protected, in case he doesn’t earn it right from the beginning,” Briere added. “We have to have some secondary option, but definitely we expect him to take another step forward. The way he played down the stretch was really encouraging for me last year.”