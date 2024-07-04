Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Draft Fallout; NHL Free Agency Buzz

In Thursday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

A bit of unexpected but good Philadelphia Flyers news – the team and forward Bobby Brink agreed to a new two-year contract worth only $3 million total, carrying an AAV of $1.5 million. Brink struggled a fair bit offensively to finish the year, but I thought his play on pucks and along the walls was much better.

Hell, we even saw the 22-year-old mix it up with other players after the whistle. That’s a step forward for the Flyers for now and in the future.

If you didn’t know from my posts online, I got stuck traveling with Flyers prospects Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, and Austin Moline, effectively becoming the de facto chaperone charged with escorting the youngsters to Philadelphia from Las Vegas. Over 2,000 words were written, by yours truly, documenting that experience.

Acquiring some much-needed AHL depth with genuine scoring potential, the Philadelphia Flyers signed former Bruins forward and AHL star Anthony Richard to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon.

In case you somehow missed it, the Flyers also finally announced the signing of Matvei Michkov, in addition to a few other veteran re-signings completed to bolster the roster around the teenage sensation.

NHL News

The Flyers are yet to sign players like Tyson Foerster and Cam York to long-term contract extensions. The Montreal Canadiens? They just threw an eight-year, $60.8 million contract at 2022 No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, who had an excellent breakout year in 2023-24. History says the next step for ‘Slaf’ is another step forward, then stardom.

Are the New Jersey Devils going to sign restricted free agent Dawson Mercer to a new contract, or what? The 22-year-old didn’t have a great season last year, but the Devils still view him as a big piece of their future. After all, after trading draft classmate Alexander Holtz to Vegas, they don’t have many other options. Talks are underway, but you’d have to hope Mercer gets locked up sooner than later.

The Nashville Predators aren’t exactly a team that screams ‘contender’, but two-time Stanley Cup champion, former Tampa Bay Lightning captain, and future Hockey Hall of Famer Steven Stamkos thinks the Preds are on the brink of achieving greatness.