Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Mock Draft; Chernyshov to North America?

In Friday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

If any of you were wondering why Massimo Rizzo never played for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL last season after signing an amateur tryout, you have your answer at long last! According to Nick Schultz, the Flyers’ Assistant Director of Player Development, Rizzo had suffered from a high-ankle sprain and it’s something the team is managing still.

Rizzo, unfortunately, will not be participating in the development camp scrimmage on Saturday night in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Is it too early to do a Flyers mock draft for 2025? Yes? Ok… what if I say they can finally draft their No. 1 center this time next year?

Let’s just say I have the Flyers drafting the younger brother of one of the prospects they already have with the No. 10 pick.

In case you missed it, the Flyers fortunately tied forward Bobby Brink down for the short term, with the two sides agreeing to a new two-year, $3 million contract that lasts through the 2025-26 season.

NHL News

Former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz was forced to retire from the NHL due to the injuries that derailed his career, but, quietly, the Czech netminder has stayed with the organization in a different role. Now, it’s Francouz’s responsibility to help oversee and develop the young goalies in the Avalanche organization, as well as helping find ones for the front office to draft.

According to his agent, Dan Milstein, it sounds like new San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov could, in fact, make the jump over to North America right away and (likely) start his development with the San Jose Barracuda.

You might not think so, and I might not think so, but newly-signed free agent and three-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez thinks the Chicago Blackhawks will be a good team this season. And in fairness, with better injury luck and another year of development from Connor Bedard, Martinez might be on the right track.