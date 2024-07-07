Flyers Sign Egor Zamula to 2-Year Contract After Impressive Season

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Sunday morning that the club had re-signed blossoming defenseman Egor Zamula to a two-year, $3.4 million contract ($1.7 million AAV) after an impressive first full season in the NHL.

The young defenseman will make $1 million in salary this season with a $500,000 signing bonus, and $1.4 million in salary with a $500,000 salary bonus next season. Zamula will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights upon expiry of this new contract.

Zamula, 24, had played parts of three seasons in the NHL before sticking with the Flyers for the full season this past year. In 66 games, the 6-foot-3 Russian blueliner produced five goals, 16 assists, and 21 points, and his plus-minus rating of plus-3 made him one of three Flyers players with a positive plus-minus rating.

Additionally, Zamula’s 21 points ranked third amongst Flyers defensemen, trailing only Travis Sanheim and Cam York (Note: Sean Walker was traded midseason).

Flyers General Manager Danny Briere was impressed with the growth Zamula showed throughout the course of the season, telling Philly Hockey Now in an exclusive interview in June that Zamula is “. . . a really interesting prospect, and he got better as the season went on. He brings something different that we don’t have a lot of. First of all, he’s got length. He’s got a really good stick. He can make plays, sometimes you’re hemmed in your own zone, he makes a breakout pass across the ice for your guy to go down and get down the ice.”

Per Moneypuck, among all NHL defensemen who played at least 1,000 minutes this season, Zamula ranked 37th in the NHL in on-ice expected goals percentage at 52.5%. This placed Zamula near the likes of Victor Hedman (36th), Charlie McAvoy (32nd), Cale Makar (30th), and Rasmus Dahlin (28th) and ahead of the likes of Jaccob Slavin (40th), Gustav Forsling (41st), Jake Sanderson (42nd), and Noah Dobson (44th).

After signing Zamula, the Flyers now have only $120,238 remaining in available cap space, per PuckPedia, including the recent Cam Atkinson buyout and the partial cap relief of having Cal Petersen buried in the AHL. This also includes the salary of defenseman Ryan Ellis, a likely LTIR candidate during the 2024-25 season.