Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Offseason; CapFriendly Goes Dark

In Wednesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

So, all signs point to the Philadelphia Flyers being done for the offseason. In a matter of a few days, the Flyers re-signed Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, and Erik Johnson and extended Garnet Hathaway’s contract for another two seasons.

Oh, and that Matvei Michkov guy? He’s pretty good, and his entry-level contract has been signed, sealed, and delivered.

But how do the Flyers stack up to their Metropolitan Division rivals after all that, returning what is virtually the same team as what they finished the 2023-24 season with?

Also, in case you missed it, it appears that there is nothing holding former Flyers goalie Carter Hart back from continuing his professional playing career overseas. Former Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube signed a real and legitimate contract with KHL club HC Dinamo Minsk, based in Belarus, which must indicate that Dube still has his passport and is apparently able to use it.

Hart, Dube, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault in January in connection to the 2018 Hockey Canada incident and are currently awaiting a trial date. Those charges have not been proven in court.

NHL News

This is NHL news, kind of. Just not the kind you come to expect from reading these.

Popular NHL salary cap website CapFriendly has officially gone dark, and its sale to the Washington Capitals is apparently nearing finality. CapFriendly’s website currently shows the following message, later accompanied by special shout-outs and thanks to many.

“After 9 years of late nights, early mornings, missed holidays and family events while diligently updating the website and developing tools, the CapFriendly team has made the decision to begin a new chapter and challenge!

“We couldn’t be more thankful for the support and interest in CapFriendly our fans have shown over the years.”

For those looking to familiarize themselves with an alternative, our good friends at PuckPedia have been putting in the work to make their service more user-friendly and have been grinding away at new features to catch up to the usefulness of CapFriendly.