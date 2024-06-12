Bailey’s Daily: CapFriendly Fallout; Carey Price Trade?

In Wednesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

It appears that once the CapFriendly sale takes full effect sometime in early July, the Philadelphia Flyers will be one of the teams left in the dark in terms of salary cap tools and infrastructure. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman does not have the Flyers among the list of teams he knows has a plan once the beloved salary cap website goes offline for good.

It also appears that, with the 2024 NHL Draft just two weeks away, star prospect Ivan Demidov still has some red flags for interested NHL teams, which could cause him to slip in the draft as his friend Matvei Michkov did in 2023. Among those red flags are Demidov’s contractual status and the level of competition he faces in the MHL.

In case you missed it, a former teammate claims that Flyers goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov “has doubts” about returning to North America next season. Though this is the second time such a report has emerged about Kolosov, it is seemingly being dismissed from the Flyers’ point of view, which is obviously good news.

NHL News

According to a report, former New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn is reuniting with Mike Sullivan and is set to be hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Quinn, 57, coached Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson to a 101-point season and a Norris Trophy just a year ago.

Could the Montreal Canadiens really trade away the contract of franchise legend Carey Price? Well, if the Canadiens want to maximize their cap space and take advantage of the way LTIR works, Price being on LTIR only hurts their ability to gain assets and finish off the dreaded rebuild.

Shoutout to PuckPedia for that.