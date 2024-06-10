Flyers’ Alexei Kolosov ‘Has Doubts’ About Returning to North America

It appears that Russian media outlet Legalbet has backed up Belarus Hockey on their initial report of Alexei Kolosov feeling unsettled in North America, bringing to the table further proof that the Flyers goalie prospect is unconvinced with the project in Philadelphia.

Belarusian forward Vladislav Kodola, who played each of the last two seasons with Kolosov in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk, claims that his former teammate “has doubts” about returning to North America next season.

“I recently met (Kolosov) at the bank; he had already returned from America. He shared his impressions with me. Said he trained with the Flyers and played a few games in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms,” Kodola told Legalbet on Sunday.

Kolosov officially joined the Flyers organization on April 2, just weeks after his season with Minsk ended. In the last season, the 22-year-old goalkeeper compiled a 22-21-3 record to pair with a 2.37 GAA, a .907 save percentage, and four shutouts.

After subsequently being assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Kolosov played in two AHL games, going 1-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .885 save percentage in two appearances. And despite the wide discrepancy in statistical performances between the KHL and AHL, Kolosov purportedly feels the AHL is a far easier league than the KHL.

“(Kolosov) said that the level of play in the Kontinental Hockey League is higher and better than in the AHL. I don’t know whether he will stay there or return. He has doubts,” Kodola clarified. “He had a very good season last season and can count it as one of his assets. He could spend a couple more seasons like this in the KHL, and he would already become an elite goalkeeper.”

It is worth noting that the Flyers have not lent much credence to the situation and Kolosov’s representation has made no comment on the matter. Also consider that Kolosov was not given much run with the Phantoms, despite quickly finding his footing and having very few, if any teammates, he could quickly bond with.