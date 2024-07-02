Flyers Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule; Michkov, Gauthier Matchup

Mark your calendars! The 2024-25 Philadelphia Flyers schedule is officially here, with a number of key dates worth anticipating well ahead of time.

The Flyers will kick things off on Friday, Oct. 11, when they play the first game of a four-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. EST. One day later, they’ll head to Calgary and play at 10 p.m. once again, concluding their very first back-to-back slate of the season. Matvei Michkov comes home to Broad Street to make his home debut at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, also against the Canucks.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., the Flyers will play their first home back-to-back of the 2024-25 season, hosting the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flyers will have a five-game homestand in late November, hosting Buffalo on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Colorado on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., Carolina on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Chicago on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., and Vegas on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Regrettably, the Flyers play eight away games in December, not including a brutal six-game stretch that bleeds into early January. Those games are Monday, Dec. 23 against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, against Anaheim at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, against Los Angeles at 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, against San Jose at 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2 against Vegas at 10 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 5 against Toronto, at 7 p.m.

Additionally, Michkov and Co. will welcome disgraced former Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier back to Philadelphia for the first time when the 2022 No. 5 overall pick comes to town on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m., 368 days after being traded to Anaheim.

Utah Hockey Club makes its first visit to Philadelphia for a 7 p.m. matchup on Dec. 8, and the Flyers will make their first visit to Utah on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.

The Flyers will conclude their 2024-25 season with an away matchup against Buffalo on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. All times listed above are in EST; the full Flyers schedule can be seen in the image embedded above.