Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule; Michkov, Gauthier Matchup
Mark your calendars! The 2024-25 Philadelphia Flyers schedule is officially here, with a number of key dates worth anticipating well ahead of time.
The Flyers will kick things off on Friday, Oct. 11, when they play the first game of a four-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. EST. One day later, they’ll head to Calgary and play at 10 p.m. once again, concluding their very first back-to-back slate of the season. Matvei Michkov comes home to Broad Street to make his home debut at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, also against the Canucks.
Two weeks later, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., the Flyers will play their first home back-to-back of the 2024-25 season, hosting the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens.
The Flyers will have a five-game homestand in late November, hosting Buffalo on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Colorado on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., Carolina on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Chicago on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., and Vegas on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
Regrettably, the Flyers play eight away games in December, not including a brutal six-game stretch that bleeds into early January. Those games are Monday, Dec. 23 against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, against Anaheim at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, against Los Angeles at 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, against San Jose at 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2 against Vegas at 10 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 5 against Toronto, at 7 p.m.
Additionally, Michkov and Co. will welcome disgraced former Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier back to Philadelphia for the first time when the 2022 No. 5 overall pick comes to town on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m., 368 days after being traded to Anaheim.
Utah Hockey Club makes its first visit to Philadelphia for a 7 p.m. matchup on Dec. 8, and the Flyers will make their first visit to Utah on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.
The Flyers will conclude their 2024-25 season with an away matchup against Buffalo on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. All times listed above are in EST; the full Flyers schedule can be seen in the image embedded above.
mark
July 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm
Yikes,who did the team p off at the scheduling office.A big trip to start the year and then an 8 gamer at the holidays,at least the team can bond on the road.I see like last year after mid february they do not have to go as far.When they are in a playoff position again,lol hopefully the less travel will be better.
Romus
July 2, 2024 at 3:52 pm
“….8 gamer at the holidays…:…use to be Disney On ice…is that still around?
mark
July 2, 2024 at 1:39 pm
i mean 6 game stretch in late december,but thats enough.
Bige88
July 2, 2024 at 2:24 pm
I don’t even pretend Gauthier exists. I won’t be watching any late night ducks games next 10 plus years. I hope he’s every bit a dud as one of the guys he develops his game after Pierre luc Dubois.
One more reason I hope drysdale is our first legit #1 defenseman since mark Howe .
Danny Deuber
July 2, 2024 at 2:32 pm
I’m worried about Michkov adjusting to the NHL with this schedule. He has to get comfortable playing without a cage to protect his face and players punching him in the face.Bedard ring a bell? They don’t have fist fights in the KHL.
Romus
July 2, 2024 at 3:54 pm
Book the New Years Eve in Vegas….next day the Knights.