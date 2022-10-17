Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast: Lots of Positives, But Ryan Ellis Was Mistreated

Published

4 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers, Ivan Provorov, Detroit Red Wings
Ivan Provorov, shown in a file photo, and the Flyers are 2-0. He and Tony DeAngelo have had great early chemistry.

The Philadelphia Flyers have joined the city’s sports party.

The Eagles are 6-0. The Phillies are 5-1 over two playoff series. The Flyers are 2-0.

That’s a combined 13-1 if you are scoring at home.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talk about the positives surrounding the surprising Philadelphia Flyers, a team that had the second-worst record in franchise history last season.

In their first two games, the Flyers scored comeback wins over New Jersey and Vancouver. It doesn’t matter that those two opponents missed the playoffs last season. The Flyers did, too, so their start under new coach John Tortorella has their fans excited.

The podcast centers around the Flyers’ impressive start (hello, Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo, among others), a tough upcoming road trip, and much more.

I also answer questions, give injury updates, and talk about the fans’ unfair treatment of Ryan Ellis.

You can listen here:

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously