Flyers Podcast: Lots of Positives, But Ryan Ellis Was Mistreated

The Philadelphia Flyers have joined the city’s sports party.

The Eagles are 6-0. The Phillies are 5-1 over two playoff series. The Flyers are 2-0.

That’s a combined 13-1 if you are scoring at home.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talk about the positives surrounding the surprising Philadelphia Flyers, a team that had the second-worst record in franchise history last season.

In their first two games, the Flyers scored comeback wins over New Jersey and Vancouver. It doesn’t matter that those two opponents missed the playoffs last season. The Flyers did, too, so their start under new coach John Tortorella has their fans excited.

The podcast centers around the Flyers’ impressive start (hello, Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo, among others), a tough upcoming road trip, and much more.

I also answer questions, give injury updates, and talk about the fans’ unfair treatment of Ryan Ellis.

You can listen here: