Bailey’s Daily: Potential Flyers Reunion; Jacob Markstrom Update

There have been some rumors that former Philadelphia Flyers forward Wade Allison, traded to the Nashville Predators at the NHL trade deadline, could continue his playing career in the KHL. Dinamo Minsk and Avangard Omsk were the two clubs named, but why not a Flyers reunion?

After all, Allison already knows the system, knows the coaches, and is close with many of the players who he was teammates with for a few years. Not to mention that, at this point, a contract would cost the Flyers next to nothing.

Speaking of costing, it doesn’t sound like the Flyers are one of the NHL teams that have a backup infrastructure in place for when CapFriendly officially goes dark sometime after the dawn of 2024 NHL free agency.

Even though they don’t have that much cap space anyway and likely won’t be in play for any big name free agents, having an API or some other system in place would be very helpful for the Flyers in the future.

For a team that has been elite for the last several years, the Colorado Avalanche are finally taking a loss, and a big one at that. Director of Amateur Scouting Wade Klippenstein will be leaving the Avs and taking up the Director of Hockey Development post at Notre Dame, starting on July 1.

According to a report, a Jacob Markstrom trade to the New Jersey Devils is still no sure thing as, suddenly, the Calgary Flames aspire to be the Stanley Cup contenders Markstrom wants to play for. Or, the report is the result of the Flames receiving underwhelming trade proposals, which is to be expected with Markstrom turning 35 in the middle of the upcoming season.

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers are the farthest apart two Stanley Cup Final teams have been in NHL history, which is fine and dandy until the Panthers arrive in Edmonton over three hours past their originally scheduled time.

Florida weather, am I right?