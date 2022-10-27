DraftKings Promo: Baltimore Ravens in Tampa Bay for TNF

The Tampa Bay Lightning have sustained some serious bad losses over the past few weeks — first against Pittsburgh then last week at Carolina — and look to bounce back tonight against the visiting Ravens. Make sure you’re a winner with a great DraftKings promo for new customers.

Thursday Night Football Bets We Like

Neither teams are playing particularly well what with the Ravens holding off a pretty average Cleveland team at home on Sunday and Tampa Bay riding this unbelievable two-game losing streak.

The Bucs come into the game a 2-point favorite and are -125 on the MoneyLine.

We will take Tampa Bay bouncing back at home and take our $200 with the Buccaneers on the MoneyLine.

— Mike Evans summed up the Bucs loss last week with a big bobbled missed catch. He is +125 as an anytime scorer — and we’ll take it.

— Each of the past four Baltimore games have gone under — and this one at 46 (-125) seems ripe to match.

