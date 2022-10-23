DraftKings Promo on a Big NFL Sunday. And the Phillies, Too

Although the unbeaten Eagles have this Sunday off — which is nice since the Phillies play this afternoon — there are still a lot of good NFL matchups today and DraftKings has a great promo for new customers.

This promo is about as easy as it comes.

All you have to do is sign up, make a deposit and then make a $5 wager on a Moneyline.

If your team wins, you get $200.

Not too shabby.

Sunday NFL Bets We Like

When it comes to getting the DraftKings promo bonus on the Moneyline, there do not appear to be many safe picks.

One we do like is Tampa Bay visiting the trainwreck Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs are coming off a home loss but they should bounce back today in Charlotte and are currently -720 on the Moneyline.

Grab that cash.

— Sunday Night Football heads to Miami where Tua Tagovialoa is expected to be back as the Dolphins play host to the Steelers.

Miami has lost its past three games and the Steelers are coming off a nice win last week.

Still, we like the Dolphins to cover the 7.5 point spread; also, look at the under at 45.

— Enough about football, eh?

The Phillies are -135 in Game 5 today with Zach Wheeler going against Yu Darvish and the Padres.

We like the Phils to send the Padres home and will take the 6.5 run over (-115) as well.

