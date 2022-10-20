DraftKings Promo, Bet $5 Win $200 on Moneyline — Cardinals vs. Saints

Real simple. Grab the DraftKings Promo, make a $5 wager on the Moneyline, and win $200 if your team wins. No haggling, no fuss. The New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, and we’ve got the inside lines.

That’s a 40-1 odds boost with the DraftKings promo.

Both teams are 2-4 and coming off losses. Arizona had an ugly 19-9 loss to Seattle, and New Orleans lost to Cincinnati 30-26. Arizona is winless at home, and injuries decimate New Orleans. The Saints QB will be a game-time decision. It doesn’t really matter if it’s Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston. That won’t change our thinking.

Arizona is giving 1.5 points, but no one has a good feeling.

This is why we like the DraftKings promo — you can’t lose. If your team loses, you can still cash in on the guaranteed bet of up to $1000. Regardless of which QB steps under center for New Orleans, they have the chance to put up more points.

And in the NFL, that’s money.

Thursday Night Football Bets We Like:

We don’t like road dogs, but this is an exception. For those who followed our advice, you were paid handsomely last week, and we have no intention of letting you down this week.

Take the Saints on the moneyline, and get the 40-1 bonus.

The Over/Under (44.5). Take the Under. We’re not touching the over on this stinker, especially with at least one soft quarterback. Sometimes bad teams can light up the scoreboard. This won’t be one of those times. Grab the Under and smile.

Arizona gets WR DeAndre Hopkins back on the field, which will help, but Kyler Murray will need more help to significantly improve their single-digit performance last week. Arizona has lost three of four games and scored only 38 points in those three losses.

The Saints don’t have a terrible defense, making the Under more probable.

Get the DraftKings promo here and have a little fun with a terrible game.