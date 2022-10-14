DraftKings Bonus for Huge College Football Weekend

While Thursday night’s NFL game between Washington and Chicago left lots to be desired there was an exciting college game being played in West Virginia — a nice kickoff to what should be a great weekend. And DraftKings has a killer bonus for new signups.

That means you can bet a heavy favorite and make some serious bucks.

You really cannot beat that.

College Football Bets We Like

While there are plenty of heavy favorites out there, we like betting on a game we might actually watch.

Saturday at noon, Auburn visits Mississippi and the Tigers are a bit of a dumpster fire right now. Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad is simply on fire.

The Rebels (6-0) are at home, ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and is winning its games by an average of 25.7 points. Auburn (3-3) has lost its past two games to LSU and Georgia by a combined 63-27.

Mississippi is a -715 favorite on the moneyline, but again, if you put $5 on the Rebels to win and they pull it out, you hit the bonus.

Auburn has won the past five games in this series but did so as a favorite each time. The Eagles are certainly not favored in this one.

— Of course, many will be tuned into the Fox game at noon on Saturday as the tenth-ranked Nittany Lions (5-0) visit No. 5 Michigan (6-0).

Penn State goes into the game 7-point underdogs but has won three of the past five meetings between the two. Michigan won 21-17 in Happy Valley last season and we think they win this one as well.

That spread seems high. We’ll take Penn State and the points. This one is a little too risky to bet the moneyline on either side.

— If you want to bet a game tonight, take a look at UTSA (4-2) going to Miami to play a pretty bad Florida International (2-4) squad.

Despite being on the road, UTSA is a 33.5 point favorite and since FIU has not covered the spread in nine of its past 10 games, we’ll take it.

— There’s a big game at the Linc on Sunday night as the Cowboys come to town. The unbeaten Eagles are 6.5-point favorites and while we like them to win, we think it will be closer than that and will take Dallas and the points.

Dallas, it should be noted, has covered the spread in 10 of its past 11 road games.

