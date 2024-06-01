Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Draft Talk; Devils Trade Plans

In Saturday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Generally speaking, until things pick up or until the Philadelphia Flyers are running up to the podium at the 2024 NHL Draft, these are going to be me soapboxing about the team and hockey in general. Speaking of the draft, we’re just under four weeks away now. Initially, I wasn’t a fan of the idea that the team could take a defenseman, such as Carter Yakemchuk, over a forward, especially when they have almost no forward talent.

The truth is that the Flyers have been so bad for so long and so bad at drafting for so long that it doesn’t matter what position they go for. The most important thing is that the Flyers draft a top talent who will contribute to the team for a long time.

That’s where it starts, and I think Yakemchuk has the talent to become a Rasmus Dahlin for Philadelphia.

Oh, and Dahlin makes a lot of money as the Buffalo Sabres’ franchise player. That’s why the Flyers cannot afford to pay through the nose to keep Travis Konecny, who will turn 28 at the end of the season. Extending Konecny is one thing, but meeting his salary demands and giving him eight years is another. There has to be a happy medium, otherwise this marriage will turn ugly.

Not to mention that, in a few years, Konecny will be the second choice right wing behind star prospect Matvei Michkov, who is reportedly considering terminating his contract. Perhaps he’ll find some solace in knowing that some of his peers aren’t afraid of the transition to the NHL or life in North America.

NHL News

Honestly, picking up Sheldon Keefe was already reason enough for the New Jersey Devils to be a fearsome team in 2024-25. Now, say the Devils trade for an elite goaltender, such as Linus Ullmark, then things start to get extra dicey in the Metropolitan Division.

The one saving grace for us, though, is that Ullmark already reportedly nixed a Devils trade once, though there’s no guarantee he does so again. The Boston Bruins goaltender could change his no-trade list this summer if he wishes to do so, and New Jersey already convinced Jake Allen to agree to a trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Down south, the Florida Panthers are one win away from booking a second straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, and they can do so at their home barn in Sunrise. But former Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Bennett, Sasha Barkov, and the rest of the crew aren’t thinking about it. They have to take care of the New York Rangers first, by any means necessary.

Earlier in the week, San Jose Sharks prospect and star forward Will Smith inked his highly-anticipated entry-level contract in order to leave Boston College and turn pro. But why now? San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng sat down with Smith’s agent, Sean Coffey, discussing everything from the process of making the decision to the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft.