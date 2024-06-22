Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Offseason Plans; Schneider Critical of Devils Trade

In Saturday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere took some time to sit down with us and get down to the details of the upcoming offseason, explaining everything from some strategy and gut feelings on the 2024 NHL Draft to free agency and the future of the Flyers’ salary cap situation.

Note that the article is fully accessible to PhHN+ subscribers only, and that there will be two more parts of the Q&A coming out in the near future. Also know that your subscription helps support me and more work like this in the future.

After the passing of the late, great baseball legend Willie Mays, Sam Carchidi revisited the Flyers’ connection to Mays, dating back to a softball game in Pleasantville, New Jersey in 1980, in addition to some commentary from Bob Kelly, Lou Nolan, and more.

In case you missed it, the Flyers are apparently waiting for input from the NHL regarding Carter Hart and what they can and cannot do with the 25-year-old goalie as he becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

NHL News

Former New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider, now featuring as an analyst on NHL Network, found himself being somewhat critical of the recently completed Jacob Markstrom trade; Schneider shares some of the same concerns with Markstrom that the broader hockey community has.

Longtime NHL warrior and ironman Andrew Cogliano announced his retirement from professional hockey on Friday morning, but after 1,294 NHL games, Cogliano is only just getting started in his career in hockey. GM Chris MacFarland the Colorado Avalanche are happy to keep him around for the foreseeable future, but just not on the ice anymore.

So, the Devils didn’t trade much for Markstrom relative to what starting goalies usually get, especially with consideration to public preconception before the deal was made. In any case, what does that mean for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who just re-signed Alex Nedeljkovic, and incumbent starter Tristan Jarry, who just struggled again this season and is rapidly approaching age 30?