Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers’ Jett Has Liftoff, Quickly Signs Entry-Level Contract
That didn’t take long.
The Philadelphia Flyers, impressed with the play of center Jett Luchanko in the team’s development camp, signed the 17-year-old forward to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday. The deal is worth a reported $975,000 per season.
Luchanko, who turns 18 next month, was selected in the first round — 13th overall — in the recent NHL draft.
“I’m just going with the flow here and kind of enjoying every moment,” Luchanko said after being one of the standout players in Saturday evening’s development-camp scrimmage.
The scrimmage, which showcased Luchanko’s speed, ended development camp. Minutes later, Luchanko signed his contract.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s obviously a great organization. I’m happy to be locked in here and have them behind me the whole way.”
Pen to paper. ✍️✈️ #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/bUj1fHqHop
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 7, 2024
The 6-foot, 188-pound Luchanko had 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 OHL games with the Guelph Storm last season. The London, Ontario, native is expected to return to the OHL in 2024-25.
“He’s a complete player,” Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere said after the Flyers drafted Luchanko. “He’s very young still. … We feel he’s just starting to tap his potential. We’re really excited about him.”
Assistant GM Brent Flahr said Luchanko is “very detailed at both ends of the rink. As he gets stronger he’s going to be more and more dynamic.”
BIGE88
July 6, 2024 at 10:46 pm
Our centers in 3-4 years for our cup
1) Draisaitl or Robert Thomas or mcdavid
2) couturier
3) Jett
4) cates
Laughton will be on 4th line wing but also act as reserve center
Laughton is a big game player who excels feb-June when they are hitting and playing in full gear . Proven playoff performer . Can snipe from anywhere better than any wing since Jeff Carter we have had . Tippett and forester can snipe too!!!
Finallly players with both the physical Ability , size and skill sets for playoffs are arriving after a terrible hextall led decade
Patience as we watch Jamie drysdale become a #1 D