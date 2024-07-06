Flyers’ Jett Has Liftoff, Quickly Signs Entry-Level Contract

Connect with us

6 hours ago

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers

That didn’t take long.

The Philadelphia Flyers, impressed with the play of center Jett Luchanko in the team’s development camp, signed the 17-year-old forward to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday. The deal is worth a reported $975,000 per season.

Luchanko, who turns 18 next month, was selected in the first round — 13th overall — in the recent NHL draft.

“I’m just going with the flow here and kind of enjoying every moment,” Luchanko said after being one of the standout players in Saturday evening’s development-camp scrimmage.

The scrimmage, which showcased Luchanko’s speed, ended development camp. Minutes later, Luchanko signed his contract.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s obviously a great organization. I’m happy to be locked in here and have them behind me the whole way.”

The 6-foot, 188-pound Luchanko had 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 OHL games with the Guelph Storm last season. The London, Ontario, native is expected to return to the OHL in 2024-25.

“He’s a complete player,” Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere said after the Flyers drafted Luchanko. “He’s very young still. … We feel he’s just starting to tap his potential. We’re really excited about him.”

Assistant GM Brent Flahr said Luchanko is “very detailed at both ends of the rink. As he gets stronger he’s going to be more and more dynamic.”

1 Comment

