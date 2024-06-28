Flyers Prospects
Flyers Trade Down with Wild, Draft Jett Luchanko 13th Overall; Immediate Reaction
LAS VEGAS, NV. — After trading down one spot and acquiring a 2025 third-round pick, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Guelph Storm center Jett Luchanko with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Luchanko, 17, is a 5-foot-11, right-shot center whose skating, tenacity, and athleticism helped propel him up draft boards in recent weeks in months. Luchanko’s selection was one of a fewer stunners in the first round, though he is widely regarded as the first reach of the draft.
We heard Jett Luchanko would go earlier than expected today… but god damn that is early
— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 29, 2024
The London, Ontario native models his game after fellow London native Travis Konecny, the Flyers’ two-time NHL All-Star right wing. Luchanko scored 20 goals, 54 assists, and 74 points in 68 games with Guelph this season.
Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is another player Luchanko enjoys watching and modeling his game after.
“I like Nick Suzuki, he grew up in London as well,” Luchanko said. “He played on the Storm as well, so he’s someone I always watched really close. Someone who has a lot of detail to his game and does a lot of things right, so I’ve always liked to watch him.”
Much was made of the Flyers’ latest first-round pick, especially considering the events that preceded and followed Luchanko’s selection. Top defensemen Anton Silayev and Sam Dickinson were drafted 10th and 11th overall, and the Minnesota Wild traded up with the Flyers in order to draft star Unviersity of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium with the 12th pick.
Immediately after the Flyers took Luchanko with the 13th pick, the Buffalo Sabres took Finnish center Konsta Helenius, who was expected by many, including myself, to be the Flyers’ choice there. Another popular choice, winger Cole Eiserman, was selected by the New York Islanders with the 20th overall pick moments later.
The Flyers still hold the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft at the time of this writing.
Eiserman was there and they blew it. Helenius was also someone who could’ve been 1 or 2 center. No idea what they were thinking on this one. The passed on better players.
I like his potential physicality . I like someone moving up the draft recently too like Gauthier was at the time
maybe he’s the next mike richards
I’m still hoping for something BIG this summer . It will have to be via trade and not draft at this point .
we still have no power wing besides Hathaway in organization after trading allison
still hopeful . Love foerster and tippett As snipers