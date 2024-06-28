Flyers Trade Down with Wild, Draft Jett Luchanko 13th Overall; Immediate Reaction

LAS VEGAS, NV. — After trading down one spot and acquiring a 2025 third-round pick, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Guelph Storm center Jett Luchanko with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Luchanko, 17, is a 5-foot-11, right-shot center whose skating, tenacity, and athleticism helped propel him up draft boards in recent weeks in months. Luchanko’s selection was one of a fewer stunners in the first round, though he is widely regarded as the first reach of the draft.

We heard Jett Luchanko would go earlier than expected today… but god damn that is early — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 29, 2024

The London, Ontario native models his game after fellow London native Travis Konecny, the Flyers’ two-time NHL All-Star right wing. Luchanko scored 20 goals, 54 assists, and 74 points in 68 games with Guelph this season.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is another player Luchanko enjoys watching and modeling his game after.

“I like Nick Suzuki, he grew up in London as well,” Luchanko said. “He played on the Storm as well, so he’s someone I always watched really close. Someone who has a lot of detail to his game and does a lot of things right, so I’ve always liked to watch him.”

Much was made of the Flyers’ latest first-round pick, especially considering the events that preceded and followed Luchanko’s selection. Top defensemen Anton Silayev and Sam Dickinson were drafted 10th and 11th overall, and the Minnesota Wild traded up with the Flyers in order to draft star Unviersity of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium with the 12th pick.

Immediately after the Flyers took Luchanko with the 13th pick, the Buffalo Sabres took Finnish center Konsta Helenius, who was expected by many, including myself, to be the Flyers’ choice there. Another popular choice, winger Cole Eiserman, was selected by the New York Islanders with the 20th overall pick moments later.

The Flyers still hold the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft at the time of this writing.