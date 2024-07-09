Bailey’s Daily: Flyers’ Offseason Continues; Valeri Nichushkin Speaks

In Tuesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Dillon Dube, one of the five Hockey Canada players charged with sexual assault in connection to the 2018 incident, has managed to sign a real, official contract with HC Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. Whatever way Dube managed to leave Canada and secure the contract, it appears the same option is available to former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

The charges against Hart and the other four players have not been proven in court. The Flyers relinquished Hart’s signing rights after failing to tender him a qualifying offer ahead of the July 1 deadline.

The 2024 NHL Draft is now over, and so too is the Flyers‘ annual summer development camp for their prospects and players deemed worthy of an invitation. So, who won? Who lost?

So far, a handful of Flyers prospects have pulled away, casting a shadow of doubt over the futures of some of the team’s most senior veterans.

In case you missed it, the Flyers are taking care of business early, signing Jett Luchanko to his three-year, entry-level contract almost immediately after the 2024 first-round pick exited the ice following Saturday’s development camp scrimmage. But why?

NHL News

This one was a bit of a surprise. Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, who is currently in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, spoke to great length about the incident that took place at the end of the 2022-23 season in Seattle during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nichushkin’s interview was in Russian and took place before he was entered into the Player Assistance Program.

The Avalanche declined to comment on the nature of the interview or its contents.

Not many people expected now-two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko to end up with the Detroit Red Wings this offseason, but that’s exactly what happened. How did this come about, you might ask? Agent Patrick Kane was on the case for this one.