Bobby Brink, NCAA’s leading scorer, could help make Flyers’ 2019 draft class special (+)

Published

10 mins ago

on

Right winger Bobby Brink (right) and then-Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault at the 2019 NHL draft. Photo: Zack Hill.

With each game he plays for the University of Denver, junior right winger Bobby Brink makes Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher look smarter for selecting him in the 2019 NHL draft.

Fact is, the Flyers’ top three draft picks that year – Cam York, Brink, and Ronnie Attard – are on a path to the NHL.

Brink, listed at 5-foot-8 and 166 pounds, tops all NCAA scorers with 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 30 games. He also leads the nation in points per game (1.63), and he could sign with the Flyers after the season ends in Denver.

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

