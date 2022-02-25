Philadelphia Flyers
Bobby Brink, NCAA’s leading scorer, could help make Flyers’ 2019 draft class special (+)
With each game he plays for the University of Denver, junior right winger Bobby Brink makes Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher look smarter for selecting him in the 2019 NHL draft.
Fact is, the Flyers’ top three draft picks that year – Cam York, Brink, and Ronnie Attard – are on a path to the NHL.
Brink, listed at 5-foot-8 and 166 pounds, tops all NCAA scorers with 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 30 games. He also leads the nation in points per game (1.63), and he could sign with the Flyers after the season ends in Denver.
