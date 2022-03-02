Philadelphia Flyers
If the Flyers trade Claude Giroux … and lots of other questions answered (+)
Along the Philadelphia Flyers beat, there are always questions. Lots and lots of questions.
Here are some of them:
If the Flyers trade Claude Giroux, who becomes the captain?
Should the Flyers name one this season and not just use alternates — which is a possibility —
Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Get PhHN in Your Inbox
Philadelphia Flyers4 seconds ago
If the Flyers trade Claude Giroux … and lots of other questions answered (+)
Philadelphia Flyers14 hours ago
5 observations: Flyers’ momentum vanishes as power play struggles (again) against Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers23 hours ago
Update on Flyers’ Ryan Ellis, and it’s not good news
Philadelphia Flyers1 day ago
Flyers-Oilers preview: Philly hopes to build off hard-earned win
Philadelphia Flyers2 days ago
Ex-Flyer Fedotenko worries about ‘surreal’ attack on Ukraine homeland; NHL denounces Russia
NHL Trade Talk7 days ago
What can Flyers expect to get in a Claude Giroux trade? (+)
Philadelphia Flyers4 days ago
The winner of Cam Atkinson-Jake Voracek trade between Flyers and Jackets is … (+)
NHL Trade Talk3 days ago
Will Flyers acquire Jeff Petry and trade Risto in separate deals? Hope not (+)
Philadelphia Flyers1 week ago
3-year-old son of former Flyers forward Ryan White battling brain tumor
Philadelphia Flyers5 days ago
Bobby Brink, NCAA’s leading scorer, could help make Flyers’ 2019 draft class special (+)
Philadelphia Flyers3 weeks ago
Will Flyers get a shot at drafting Shane Wright? Here are the intriguing prospects
Lehigh Valley Phantoms10 months ago
Tyson Foerster injured on scary hit into end boards
Lehigh Valley Phantoms10 months ago
Tyson Foerster and Cam York connect for a pair of goals in Phantoms win
Philadelphia Flyers10 months ago
Gotta See It: Alex Lyon with a save-of-the-year candidate on the goal line
Lehigh Valley Phantoms10 months ago