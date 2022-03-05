Former Flyers winger Jaromir Jagr raising money for Ukraine refugees

I’ve always had a soft spot for Jaromir Jagr.

Not only was he one of the greatest players in NHL history, but he was also one of the funniest.

Always gregarious. Always cooperative. Always ready with a one-liner.

When he played with the Philadelphia Flyers 11 years ago, Jagr walked past me in the locker room — back in the pre-COVID days when the media was allowed in therev– and he grabbed my mustache with two fingers and gave it a playful little pinch.

“When I grow up” he said, smiling, “I want to grow a porn mustache just like yours.”

That was Jagr. Always supplying laughs.

Turns out he’s more than a part-time comic.

He’s also a great humanitarian.

Jagr announced he is moving his Kladno team’s season finale Tuesday from a 5,200-seat venue to Prague’s O2 Arena, which holds 17,383. The kicker: Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Ukraine refugees in the Czech Republic.

Bravo, No. 68.

Jagr, 50, has owned his hometown club since 2011. He has played the last five years for Kladno, and has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 41 games this season.

On Facebook, Jagr announced where the game would be held, and said “our only wish is to sell out O2 Arena. Buy a ticket and help those Ukrainian families in the Czech Republic!”

With 788 goals in the NHL, Jagr is third in history, behind only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is three goals behind Jagr.

In his lone season with the Flyers, Jagr had 54 points (19-35) in 73 games in 2011-12.

Jagr also played for Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Washington, Florida, New Jersey, Boston, Dallas, and Calgary during his 24 NHL seasons.