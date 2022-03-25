Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny a late scratch to Flyers’ lineup

Published

3 mins ago

on

Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers

Right winger Travis Konecny was the Philadelphia Flyers’ best player Thursday.

One night later, he was sidelined with what the Flyers called a lower-body injury. He is day to day, and did not play Friday in Colorado.

Konecny had two goals Thursday in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win in St. Louis, giving him two points in three straight games.

The London, Ontario, native is second on the Flyers in points (42) and leads the team with 30 assists.

With Konecny sidelined, Oskar Lindblom went on the second line, which included Kevin Hayes and Hayden Hodgson.

Max Willman moved from the fourth to third line, and Kevin Connauton, who is usually a defenseman, was slated to get some shifts as a fourth-line winger.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend