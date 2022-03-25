Travis Konecny a late scratch to Flyers’ lineup

Right winger Travis Konecny was the Philadelphia Flyers’ best player Thursday.

One night later, he was sidelined with what the Flyers called a lower-body injury. He is day to day, and did not play Friday in Colorado.

Konecny had two goals Thursday in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win in St. Louis, giving him two points in three straight games.

The London, Ontario, native is second on the Flyers in points (42) and leads the team with 30 assists.

With Konecny sidelined, Oskar Lindblom went on the second line, which included Kevin Hayes and Hayden Hodgson.

Max Willman moved from the fourth to third line, and Kevin Connauton, who is usually a defenseman, was slated to get some shifts as a fourth-line winger.