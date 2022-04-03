Flyers-Rangers preview: Philly trying to end another losing streak  

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to end a four-game losing streak Sunday night when they meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers (44-20-5) are rested, while the Flyers (21-36-11) are coming off Saturday’s 6-3 home loss to Toronto.

New York, which is led by Chris Kreider’s 46 goals, had won four in a row before being blanked by the visiting Islanders, 3-0, on Friday. “We were horsesh-t,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant proclaimed.

The road has not been kind to the Flyers, who have lost 16 of their last 17 away games and have just one win outside of the Wells Fargo Center in 2022.

Overall, the Flyers have had losing streaks of 13, 10, and six games this season.

Storylines

Justin Braun will be facing his former Philadelphia Flyers teammates for the first time. He was dealt to New York at the trade deadline for a third-round selection in the deep 2023 draft class.

The Flyers will be aiming for their first win over the Blueshirts this season. New York has 4-1 and 3-2 victories over Philly. The teams will also meet April 13 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Flyers’ projected lineup

Line 1: Joel Farabee centering Noah Cates and Cam Atkinson.

Line 2: Kevin Hayes centering Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett.

Line 4: Patrick Brown centering Nate Thompson and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Cam York; Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen, Keith Yandle and Ronnie Attard. (Nick Seeler was injured in Saturday’s loss and his status won’t be known until later today.)

Goalie: Martin Jones.

Numbers Dept.

This is a matchup of power plays that are at the opposite ends of charts. The Rangers have the NHL’s second-best power play (26.6% success rate), while the Flyers are last in the league (13.3%).

New York has the NHL’s third-stingiest defense as it allows 2.59 goals per game; the Flyers are 26th (3.52 goals-against per game).

Who’s hot?

Kreider (six goals in last seven games) and Artemi Panarin (eight points in last six games) are rolling, and Mike Zibanejad is a certified Flyers killer.

For the Flyers, ex-Ranger Hayes has three goals and nine points over his last seven games.

Projected goalie matchup­­­

Jones (3.40 GAA, .900 save percentage) is expected to face Igor Shesterkin (2.13, .934).

How to watch

NBC Spots Philadelphia and NHL Network, 7 p.m.

How to bet

Money line (FanDuel)

Flyers: plus-240.

Rangers: minus-300.

Prediction

Rangers 5, Flyers 2.

Prediction record: 26-8.