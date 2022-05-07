Flyers sign promising Ivan Fedotov; could push Carter Hart at camp

The Philadelphia Flyers signed 6-foot-7, 205-pound goalie Ivan Fedotov to a one-year, entry level deal Saturday, and the promising goalie could push Carter Hart in training camp.

GM Chuck Fletcher said this week that Fedotov will compete for the No. 2 spot. And with a strong training camp, he might give Hart some competition.

That said, Fedotov will be making a big adjustment to the smaller North American rinks, so Hart will be heavily favored to hold the role as the Flyers’ main goalie.

Best part of Chuck Fletcher's comments: Youth will be served for ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ next season https://t.co/6BBAlPEWK2 — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) May 6, 2022

Fedotov, 25, was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He starred this season in Russia’s KHL, leading CSKA Moscow to the league title by registering a 16-6 record, a 1.85 GAA, and a .937 save percentage.

He also starred in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, posting a 1.61 GAA and .942 save percentage in six games (4-2). Russia won the silver medal.

“Ivan is a player we have followed closely and are very pleased with his development,” Fletcher said.

Fedotov, who was born in Finland, was one of three goalies drafted by the Flyers in 2015; the others were Felix Sandstrom and Matej Tomek, both taken in the third round.

Hart, 23, compiled a 3.16 GAA and .905 save percentage this season, marked improvement from last year.

“I definitely felt better this year, mentally, from last year,” Hart said recently. “But at the end of the day, I still need to be a lot better. Lots of ups and downs in my season in my consistency — for myself and our team.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are not expected to re-sign backup goalie Martin Jones, who can become an unrestricted free agent. They must decide whether to sign UFA Sandstrom.