Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast on the Draft, the Coaching Search, and Much More

9 hours ago

Flyers Expansion Draft

I’ve finally joined the 21st century.

With great help from my son/producer, Sam, we put together our first podcast earlier this week on the Philadelphia Flyers, the NHL draft (including a scoop), a mailbag from fans, and much more. The podcast was done before news broke that John Tortorella was offered the coaching job, but he is prominently mentioned.

Thanks to our sponsor, Osteria 545, a great Italian restaurant in Paulsboro, N.J. (Just ask Anthony Gargano, who dined there this week and raved about it on 97.5 The Fanatic.)

You can watch the Philly Hockey Now/Broad St. Bull podcast on YouTube (please subscribe to my channel; it’s free) or listen on Spotify. If there is enough interest, the plan is to do this once a week because there’s always plenty to talk about with the always-busy Philadelphia Flyers.

The links to the podcast are below. Enjoy!

