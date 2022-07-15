Showtime for Center Morgan Frost? The Flyers Hope So

For center Morgan Frost, this will be a pivotal season to show he was worthy of being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The Philadelphia Flyers signed Frost to a one-year, one-way contract Friday for $800,000.

Frost, 23, dominated the Ontario Hockey League. early in his career. The Flyers weren’t expecting him to produce close to those numbers — 310 points in 257 games, including back-to-back 100-point seasons.

But they were expecting more than they got from Frost last season: five goals and 16 points in 55 games.

On the positive side, he improved his offense and played strong defense after returning to the Flyers following a stint with the AHL’s Phantoms late in the season. He accumulated eight points in his final 17 games.

Frost, who had four points in his last five games, said his improved late-season play made him feel he belongs in the NHL. He and his close friend, right winger Owen Tippett, had good chemistry together and might be on a the same line in 2022-23.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Frost has a chance to be the Philadelphia Flyers’ third-line center if Scott Laughton is used as a left winger.

3-on-3 tourney

Team White won the three-on-three tournament Friday to end development camp in Voorhees. The winning team was composed Will McKinnon, Cooper Zech, Clint Levens, Samu Tuomaala, Jacob Gaucher, Jonathan Lemieux, Ronnie Attard, Colin Felix, and Alex Bump.

“It was a really fun week,” said Attard, aa 6-4 defenseman who excelled in the tournament. “We had a good group of guys on the White squad. There were a lot of characters, a lot of block shots. Good way to end the week. “

In the less-structured three-on-thee tournament, you “get to play around with all the tools we learned this week,” Attard said. “It’s a good way to practice that stuff and just a fun tournament for us.”

Attard said he “bonded with a lot of the guys here, a lot of the younger guys. Cutter (Gauthier) was my roommate. Him and (Devin) Kaplan have known each other for a while, so they’ve been hanging out with us, too. It’s just good getting to know everyone.and their personalities”