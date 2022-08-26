Flyers Sign Pair of RFAs, and One Could Soon Earn Roster Spot

The Philadelphia Flyers signed restricted free agents Wade Allison and Linus Hogberg on Friday.

Allison, 24, a right winger, has a chance to make the team out of training camp. Hogberg, 23, a defenseman, is a long shot.

The injury-prone Allison signed a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value of $785,000. A hard-nosed player with a knack for finding the net, Allison has the talent to play in the NHL … if he can stay healthy.

Högberg signed a one-year, two-way deal for $750,000.

They will be battling for roster spots when training camp opens Sept. 22 in Voorhees.

Allison, a second-round selection in 2016, played one game with the Flyers at the end of the 2021-22 season. He played in 28 games with the Phantoms last season, recording 10 goals and seven assists. In 38 career AHL games, Allison has 14 goals.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound former Western Michigan star played in 14 games for the Flyers in 2020-21 and had seven points (four goals, three assists).

Högberg appeared in five games for the Flyers late last season and did not look out of place. He recorded assists in each of his first two NHL games and in his five-game stint had an average ice time of 17:04.

The 6-1, 176-pound Hogberg, a fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft, spent most of last season with the Phantoms; he had eight assists and 14 penalty minutes in 58 games.

Prior to coming over to North America, Högberg played his entire junior and professional career in Sweden, mostly for the Växjö Lakers in the Swedish Hockey League. He helped them win the SHL Championship in 2018.

A native of Stockholm, Högberg helped Sweden win a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

With the two signings, the Philadelphia Flyers have one remaining RFA: winger Hayden Hodgson.