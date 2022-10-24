Connect with us

A Nice MGM Bonus on a Rough Monday Night Football Matchup

We had some really nice games on Sunday but we’re not expecting much on Monday Night Football. It is a great time to cash in on the new MGM Bonus.

The MGM Promo now running for our Philly Hockey Now readers is pretty sweet deal.

All you have to do is bet $10 on a game and if EITHER team scores, you get $200.

Pretty hard to mess that up although you’re more likely to see the Bears do it.

To get the MGM Bonus, click on the link, sign up for a new account, deposit some money and place a $10 bet.

Easy, peasy.

On Monday night the Bears (2-4) visit the Patriots (3-3) as New England tries to keep pace in the very competitive AFC East.

We like New England all day long in this one.

The Patriots come in as an eight-point home favorite and while that seems like a lot of points for an average New England squad, have you watched the Bears?

New England is -345 on the MoneyLine.

One thing to look for: Seven of the past eight games in New England have gone over. Tonight’s game is at 40. May be worth a look.

