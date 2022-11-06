Connect with us

BetMGM Promo

Win Big with Bet MGM this NFL Sunday

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bet mgm

We have a full array of NFL football this Sunday morning and if you want to try and get over the Phillies’ loss, no way to better do that than to win some money. And Bet MGM is going to give you some.

All you have to do is sign up RIGHT HERE, make a deposit and place a $10 wager on a game.

If any team scores in the game you wagered on, MGM will award $200.

That’s right: $200 on a $10 wager if any team scores.

Could be a field goal or a safety: Any score, from either team means you win.

That makes winning easy and fun.

SUNDAY BETS WE LIKE

Looking at the schedule and there are not too many marquee games what with the Eagles having already taken care of business on Thursday.

On the 1 p.m. slate, the Bills visiting the Meadowlands and the surprising Jets. Buffalo is heavily favored and for good reason, but we’ll take New York to cover the 11.5 here.

And Stefon Diggs at +500 to score first, well, that’s worth a couple of bucks.

— The Dolphins are feeling good about themselves after winning their past two and being very active at the trade deadline.

We’ll take the Dolphins to cover at 4.5 points — but their pass defense has been giving up tons of yards so we’ll also take Justin Fields to throw for over 169.5 yards (-120) and the 45.5 over.

— Tonight the Titans visit Kansas City and although we like the Chiefs to win, we like Tennessee getting 12.5 points.

Have a great football Sunday everyone!

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

George Richards is the publisher of Florida Hockey Now and has covered the Florida Panthers (for the most part) since 2004 for The Miami Herald and The Athletic. During the 2017-18 season, George covered the Blue Jackets for The Columbus Dispatch. George is a native of Miami, started at The Herald while a senior at Cooper City High School and currently lives in Plantation — about a 10-minute drive from FLA Live Arena.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously