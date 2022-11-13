Sunday NFL Bets We Like with Bet MGM

We may have to wait until tomorrow to watch the Eagles remain unbeaten, but we still have a full slate of good NFL games today and Bet MGM is looking to hook you up.

Here’s the deal: Sign up RIGHT HERE, make a deposit and place a $10 wager on a game.

If any team scores in the game you wagered on, MGM will award you $200.

That’s right: $200 on a $10 wager if any team scores.

Even just a field goal: Any score, from either team means you win.

That makes winning easy.

SUNDAY BETS WE LIKE

One of the games which will be on today involves the Giants as they play host to the Texans. Remember them?

Houston played in what amounted to its Super Bowl when the Eagles came to town and did a nice job covering. Do not see that today in the Meadowlands.

We will take the Giants -4.5 and the under at 40.5. Eight of the last nine Giants’ games in the Meadowlands have gone under.

— It may not be the most exciting game on the schedule, but we’ll be watching the Jaguars and the Chiefs from Arrowhead — at least early on. Jacksonville has scored first in its past four road games so we’ll take them at +145 to do so again today.

— The Browns may have saved their season by beating the Bengals on Halloween and are coming off a bye week going to Miami.

Cleveland comes in as 3.5-point underdogs but we like the home team here; Miami has been playing great with Tua back and it should continue to stay in the playoff race.

We do like Nick Chubb (+550) scoring the first touchdown of the game.

— As of right now, the Eagles are 11-point favorites as home against Washington. Thinking they might just cover.