Halloween Fun with Browns, Bengals and DraftKings

The trick-or-treaters are out in full force tonight, but pretty soon it will be time for kickoff in Cleveland as the Bengals come calling — and there’s still plenty of time to get in with a great DraftKings Bonus.

Although this is not the biggest game of the week, these two AFC North rivals usually offer a very entertaining game.

This one should not be any different.

To get the new DraftKings Bonus, all you have to do is create an account, make a deposit and then place a $5 wager on a Moneyline.

If the team you picked wins, you get $200.

Not bad.

Monday Night Football Bets We Like

The Browns (2-5) have battled all season but have not much to show for it.

We’re liking the home team tonight — although it may be tough to try and win the MoneyLine bonus on this one.

Of course, Cleveland has won seven of the past eight against the Bengals so it may be worth the risk at +150.

Cincinnati (4-3) has been on a roll after an 0-2 start and can continue staying atop the division with a win. The Bengals are -177 on the MoneyLine.

What we do like is Cleveland covering the 3-point spread (+100) and the game going over 45 (-115). The Browns have covered the spread as underdogs in four of their past five games.

— Cleveland’s Amari Cooper has at least one touchdown in each of his past seven home games so we’ll take him as an anytime TD (+185).

— Nick Chubb with the first touchdown (+600) is a nice enough price to take a chance on.

— If the Browns lose, Kareem Hunt could be traded tomorrow so look for him to have a big night — and at least one touchdown (+220).

— Cleveland’s pass defense gives up some yards and Joe Burrow hitting the over at 267.5 yards (-115) feels safe.

