Big Night in Philadelphia with Eagles, Phillies and DraftKings

Published

7 hours ago

on

Draftkings

It is shaping up to be a big night in Philadelphia what with the unbeaten Eagles in Houston forThursday Night Football and some ballgame at Citizens Bank Park. Have fun with both by signing up and taking advantage of a great DraftKings promotion.

To get the new DraftKings Bonus, all you have to do is create an account, make a deposit and then place a $5 wager on a Moneyline.

If the team you picked wins, you get $200.

That means, place $5 on the Eagles (-850 on the MoneyLine) to beat the lowly Texans and you pocket a cool $200 in bets.

Pretty easy.

Get the DraftKings bonus here.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

And: Go Phils!

Thursday Night Football Bets We Like

The Eagles (7-0) should continue being the lone unbeaten team in the NFL as they take on a beaten down Texans team (1-5-1) which may have packed things in already.

Of course, Houston could treat this game as its Super Bowl — which, it is.

And that should not matter.

The Eagles, at 14-point favorites, should cruise in this one.

— Philadelphia is not only unbeaten this season, but has won its past 11 games as favorites. That’s going to continue tonight.

— A.J. Brown is expected to score a touchdown at -110, but there’s pretty good value in betting DeVonta Smith (+180) will as well.

— Jalen Hurts throwing for over 1.5 touchdowns at -130? Yeah, we’ll take that one as well. Throw in over 233.5 yards (-125) as well.

