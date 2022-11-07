Connect with us

DraftKings Bonus and Best Bets for Ravens at Saints

Monday Night Football is back in New Orleans tonight as the Saints (3-5) try to slow down the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-3). If you have not jumped on the DraftKings bandwagon, now is a great time to sign up and take advantage of the $200 bonus.

To get the new DraftKings Bonus, all you have to do is: Create an account, make a deposit and then place a $5 wager on a MoneyLine.

If the team you picked wins, you win a $200 bonus.

Baltimore is the MoneyLine favorite (-115) but we like the hometown Saints (+105) to win this one — as well as cover the 1.5-point spread.

So, place $5 on the Saints on the MoneyLine and if they win, you get $200 in bonus bets.

Not bad.

Monday Night Football Bets We Like

Although we like the Saints to win out tonight, it should be noted New Orleans has not covered the spread in eight of their past nine games at the Superdome against teams with winning records.

New Orleans is also 1-4 as an underdog this season; Baltimore 4-2 as a favorite.

Still, we’re taking the Saints.

There’s something special about Monday Night in the Dome.

— Alvin Kamara had all three of New Orleans’ touchdowns in its win over the Raiders last week and we like him to score (-125) again tonight.

— Lamar Jackson at +125 to score a touchdown? We’ll take it.

— We’ll also take Saints’ receiver Chris Olave with a touchdown at +165.

