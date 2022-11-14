Connect with us

Win Big with the Undefeated Eagles and DraftKings on MNF

Monday Night Football is back in Philadelphia tonight as the Eagles (8-0) look to stay unbeaten as the rival Commanders (4-5) come to the Linc. If you have not signed up for DraftKings yet, tonight is the perfect time to do so — and take advantage of the $200 bonus on the MoneyLine.

It’s a beauty.

To get the DraftKings Bonus, just create an account, make a deposit and place a $5 wager on tonight’s Eagles-Washington MoneyLine.

If the team you picked wins — and you should be taking the Eagles — you win a $200 free bet bonus.

The Eagles are the heavy MoneyLine favorite (-500) and we will take that all day long.

Sure, there is not any value in betting the Eagles here save for the sweet DraftKings bonus.

So, place $5 on the Eagles on the MoneyLine and if they win, you get $200 in bonus bets.

Pretty, pretty sweet.

Monday Night Football Bets We Like

The Eagles have not only been winning a lot lately, but they have been covering as well.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in each of its past four games at the Linc, and we’ll take them -11 again tonight.

We also like the over (43, -110) as the Eagles have cashed there in four of the past five.

— Washington is not going to win this game tonight, but can the Commanders get off to a good start? In five of the past games against the Eagles in which Washington has been the underdog, it has. Washington is +220 to win the first quarter; why not?

With that in mind, we’ll also take Jahan Dotson to score the first touchdown of the game at a nice price (+1800) as he returns after being out since Week 4. You can also get Dotson as an anytime scorer at (+280) and that looks pretty good as well.

— A.J. Brown has a touchdown in each of the past three games and we’ll take him (+110) to score again tonight.



