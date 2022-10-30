PHN DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 for 1 Yard Passing

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the Linc today to get beat by the Eagles and betting on the Philadelphia is not going to make you much. Unless you grab the new DraftKings Promo .

Seriously, this is free money.

The new DraftKings Promo for new signups is for PhillyHockeyNow readers and is cash money in your account.

Simply sign up with THIS LINK, make a deposit, bet on an NFL game — and if Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts OR Kenny Pickett throws for a single yard, you pocket $150 in free bets.

It’s not a free taco for stealing a base in the World Series but it will certainly leave a better taste in your mouth.

There are no strings attached for this deal aside from you, ya know, signing up and taking advantage of it.

Get the exclusive PHN DraftKings promo — Click Here.

This DraftKings promo is open to new signups and is be a great way to enjoy watching the Eagles stay undefeated and make some money.

Philadelphia is 7-0 after all and the Steelers limp in at 2-5.

EAGLES-STEELERS BETS WE LIKE

Well, how about we stay in Philadelphia, eh?

The Eagles are laying 10.5 points and, playing at home, we like this. The Steelers have covered their past two games, but we’re thinking they’re about out of gas. Bet hard and heavy on Philadelphia today.

The MoneyLine is -490 so parlay some other stuff to get some value.

Like what?

How about a Philadelphia defense/special teams touchdown at +475?

Seven of the past eight Philadelphia home games have gone OVER and while 43 points (-110) seems high, the Eagles may get a big chunk of this on their own.

Najee Harris scoring a touchdown for the Steelers is +145, so that adds some value to any parlay.

Get the exclusive PhHN DraftKings promo — Click Here