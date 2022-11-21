NHL Daily: Flyers Battered, Patrick Kane Trade Talk, Malkin’s 1,000th

The Philadelphia Flyers’ injury list is mind-boggling. So is the Boston Bruins’ early-season domination, which has spurred rumors that they may attempt to get even better and acquire Patrick Kane to put them over the top.

Fair question: Do they even need him?

These stories, and many others, can be found in our hockey links below:

NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Owen Tippett, the Flyers’ centerpiece in the trade that sent Claude Giroux to Florida last season, is off to the best start of his young NHL career. It’s early, but the trade is looking good from the Flyers’ perspective. Philly also received first- (2024) and third-round (2023) draft picks. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers prospect J.R. Avon has taken huge steps in his development. Prospects expert Russ Cohen has the story. Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins, who are 11-0 at home (tying an NHL record) and 16-2 overall, are expected to be suitors for future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane of Chicago. Boston Bruins.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Drama on Long Island as Josh Bailey has been a healthy scratch. New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin scored a goal in his 1,000th career game, helping the Penguins outlast the Blackhawks, 5-3, in Chicago. Sidney Crosby had four points for the Pens. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas Hockey Now: Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood talks about being carted off the ice on a stretcher last week. Dallas Stars.

Washington Hockey Now: T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov appear close to returning from injuries for the struggling Capitals (7-10-3), who host the Flyers on Wednesday. Washington Capitals.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the Red Wings be in a playoff spot at Thanksgiving? If they are, they will have a 76% chance of playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs, history tells us. So does Kevin Allen. Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: Check out the amusing video of Flyers coach John Tortorella’s reaction to Cole Caufield’s tying goal Saturday with 1.9 seconds left in regulation. The Habs won in a shootout, 5-4, to send the Flyers to their sixth straight defeat. Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights’ third line needs upgrading. Our man on the scene lists Vegas’ potential trade targets. Vegas Golden Knights.

Ottawa Senators: The latest on the sale of the Senators, and Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds’ pursuit of the team. Ottawa Senators.