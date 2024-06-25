Bailey’s Daily: Panthers Win Stanley Cup; Coyotes Done in NHL?

In Tuesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

After a grueling 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, Sergei Bobrovsky and a few other former Philadelphia Flyers finally get their moment in the sun and hoist the Stanley Cup in glory as members of the Florida Panthers.

Well, Matvei Michkov is reportedly arriving in Philadelphia at some point before the start of the 2024-25 season, but how does Michkov moving to the NHL affect the Flyers roster going forward? It’s safe to say we can expect a few changes in the coming weeks.

In case you missed it, former Flyers forward Derick Brassard is retiring from hockey after over 1,000 NHL games and 16 NHL seasons. Brassard’s last NHL game was played on March 30, 2023, when he suffered a gruesome broken fibula in game against the Flyers.

NHL News

According to PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan, disgraced Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is walking away from the Coyotes franchise entirely and will not further pursue any plans to have an arena built after all of this trouble and fanfare.

Meruelo would have had five years to build an arena and reactivate the Coyotes franchise. But honestly? Good riddance. What a nightmare for all of those displaced employees and loyal Coyotes fans.

As you probably know, as noted above, the Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. How was the view from ice level, you may ask? Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards captured a few Panthers celebrations up close during postgame festivities.

Right before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final started, the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators conveniently decided to announce the Linus Ullmark trade. Ullmark, the reining Vezina Trophy winner, fetched the Bruins the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Joonas Korpisalo at 25% salary retention, and depth forward Mark Kastelic.