Outdoor rink to be built in Kensington as Flyers Charities makes HUGE donation

Thanks to Philadelphia Flyers Charities, an outdoor street hockey rink is coming to Kensington.

The Philadelphia Flyers presented a $400,000 check Saturday morning to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to construct the rink at the Scanlon Recreation Center.

The gift is one of the largest charitable contributions in franchise history. The donation was announced by Scott Tharp, president of the ESYHF, and Valerie Camillo, president of the the Flyers’ business operations.

Philadelphia City Council member Maria D. Quiñones Sánchez, and Kathryn Ott Lovell, who is commissioner of the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, also spoke at the event.

“This project is a perfect example of the Flyers’ commitment to the city of Philadelphia and our incredible partnership with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation,” Camillo said.

She said it was one of the largest individual charitable contributions the organization has ever made, and “it’s fitting that it’s a partnership with Snider Hockey to help ensure families in the Kensington neighborhood are able to enjoy the game of hockey right in their community. The Flyers belong to the entire city of Philadelphia, and this project will send a lasting, clear message that hockey and the Flyers are for everyone—honoring the legacy of Ed Snider.”

In partnership with the City of Philadelphia, Snider Hockey operates programs at the Scanlon Rink and four other city-owned rinks. Snider Hockey also provides free after-school hockey, education, and life skills programming at locations across Philadelphia.

No one was more accessible and open with the press than Ed. Can’t tell you how much he is missed. Yes, he made some mistakes, but no one cared more about the Flyers. Can’t wait to read @AlanBassWriting’s book on him! https://t.co/xns7yE8aIB — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 6, 2022

The late Snider, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ founders, created the youth foundation to build lives and unite communities. He wanted the foundation to be his legacy, giving inner-city youths an opportunity to succeed in life, with hockey as the hook to lure kids into the program.

The ESYHF says its emphasis continues to be education. Snider Hockey offers after-school educational assistance to help guide participants from crayons to careers, ultimately allowing student-athletes who graduate through the program a free, four-year tuition to one of several area colleges.

Donald Brashear has been among the former Philadelphia Flyers who have done volunteer work for the foundation.