Flyers recall Morgan Frost; Scott Laughton out?

Morgan Frost is back with the Philadelphia Flyers. This time, the 22-year-old center hopes it’s for good.

The Flyers recalled Frost from the Phantoms on Friday and sent left winger Max Willman to Lehigh Valley.

It seems likely Frost will replace Scott Laughton in Saturday’s matinee in Carolina. The Flyers had no update on Laughton, who suffered a head injury during the second period of the Flyers’ 6-3 loss Thursday in Florida. He was checked cleanly by Petteri Lindbohm and fell awkwardly into the boards.

The 27-year-old center has 11 goals and 28 points in 54 goals and was on pace to break his personal high of 13 goals in a season.

Laughton had centered the top line in each of the last four games.

Frost has six goals and 19 points in 24 games with the Phantoms. So far, he hasn’t had much success in stints with the Flyers this season (two goals, seven points in 30 games).

In his latest stint with the Phantoms, he had one goal over four games. He has 47 points, including 18 goals, in 61 career games with the AHL team.

Willman 26, had eight goals and 10 points in 15 games with Lehigh Valley earlier this season. In 34 games with the Flyers, he had two goals and two assists.

The Phantoms host Laval on Friday at the PPL Center, and right winger Wade Allison, coming back from an MCL injury, is expected to return to the lineup.