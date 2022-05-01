Dave Hakstol’s Kraken blow late lead, so Flyers finish with 4th-worst record

The Philadelphia Flyers needed help Sunday from Dave Hakstol’s expansion Seattle Kraken.

They didn’t get it.

The Kraken blew a 3-1 third-period lead and lost in regulation in Winnipeg, 4-3. If Seattle had gotten one point, the Flyers and Kraken would have been tied with 61 points. But the Kraken owned the tie-breaker (regulation wins) and would have finished ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Instead, Seattle (60 points) remained as the NHL’s third-worst team. The Flyers finished with the fourth-worst record.

The worse the record, the better a team’s chances in the May 10 draft lottery.

The Kraken have an 11.5% chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 overall pick, according to tankathon,com. The Flyers have a 9.5% chance.

Montreal (18.5%) and Arizona (13.5%) have the best odds.

Seattle (27-49-6) finished with more wins than the Flyers (25-46-11), who got some hope for next year Saturday when defenseman Ryan Ellis said he won’t need surgery for a pelvic injury and hopes to be ready for the start of 2022-23 season.