Flyers tell disillusioned fans they feel your pain, and to ‘bear with us’

So after the second-worst season in franchise history, what message would the Philadelphia Flyers’ players send to their fans to convince them that this was an anomaly, that better things are in store next year?

“Bear with us,” center Kevin Hayes said.

“No one in that locker room was happy with the way things went,” center Sean Couturier said. “Everyone was really disappointed. We feel the pain of the fans. They’re proud of their team, the Flyers. It’s on us to be better and we will be better.”

“We were in it with you,” forward Scott Laughton said of the fans. “It was pretty painful what happened, but be patient. We’ve got some young guys coming up, and hopefully can add a couple pieces here. It goes back to being a harder team to play against in front of those fans because they expect it. They demand it.”

The Philadelphia Flyers averaged just 16,540 paid customers per home game (84.7% of capacity), their lowest total in a full season since 1972-73, when they averaged 16,063. But that was at the Spectrum, and it was 94.4% of the building’s 17,007 capacity.

And the number of fans who showed up for games this season was drastically lower than the paid total.

‘Get back to sellouts’

“They expect you to work hard every night and be hard to play against,” Laughton said. “We have to get back to that. Get back to sellouts. Be fun to play in that arena and make it fun again.”

The Flyers missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since

