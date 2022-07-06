Flyers’ 2022-23 Schedule Released; Open at Home vs. NJ

The Philadelphia Flyers will open the 2022-23 season by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 13, when coach John Tortorella makes his debut for the Orange and Black.

Philly has missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and will try to rebound from its second-worst record in franchise history.

Some schedule highlights:

The Flyers have 15 sets of back-to-back games, one less than last season.

The annual Black Friday game is against the arch-rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers will welcome the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 5 as part of a five-game homestand from Nov. 29-Dec. 7.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Flyers will have a four-game homestand from Feb. 6-12. The face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 9.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ longest homestand of the season is a 15-day stretch when they play seven straight games at the Wells Fargo Center. From March 14-28 they will face Vegas, Buffalo, Carolina, Florida, Minnesota, Detroit, and Montreal.

The team’s longest road stretch — five games — begins with back-to-back contests in Toronto on Dec. 22 and Carolina on Dec. 23. Following a five-day holiday break, the club will take its annual California trip, playing San Jose on Dec. 29, Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve, and ring in 2023 with a game in Anaheim on Jan. 2.

The Flyers will conclude the regular season with six of their last nine games on the road, ending with a trip to Chicago on April 13.

This season, the Flyers will play the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins just three times, while facing Carolina, Columbus, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, and Washington four times each. They will continue to play Atlantic Division opponents three times each and will see every Western Conference team once at home and once on the road.

The Flyers television and broadcast schedule has not been finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Flyers’ 2022-23 schedule OCTOBER Thu. Oct. 13 vs. New Jersey 7:00 PM Sat. Oct. 15 vs. Vancouver 4:00 PM Tue. Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay 8:00 PM Wed. Oct. 19 at Florida 7:30 PM Sat. Oct. 22 at Nashville 8:00 PM Sun. Oct. 23 vs. San Jose 7:00 PM Thu. Oct. 27 vs. Florida 7:00 PM Sat. Oct. 29 vs. Carolina 7:00 PM NOVEMBER Tue. Nov. 1 at NY Rangers 7:00 PM Wed. Nov. 2 at Toronto 7:00 PM Sat. Nov. 5 at Ottawa 7:00 PM Tue. Nov. 8 vs. St. Louis 7:00 PM Thu. Nov. 10 at Columbus 7:00 PM Sat. Nov. 12 vs. Ottawa 1:00 PM Sun. Nov. 13 vs. Dallas 1:00 PM Tue. Nov. 15 at Columbus 7:00 PM Thu. Nov. 17 at Boston 7:00 PM Sat. Nov. 19 at Montreal 7:00 PM Mon. Nov. 21 vs. Calgary 7:30 PM Wed. Nov. 23 at Washington 7:00 PM Fri. Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh 5:00 PM Sat. Nov. 26 at NY Islanders 7:30 PM Tue. Nov. 29 vs. NY Islanders 7:00 PM DECEMBER Thu. Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Sat. Dec. 3 vs. New Jersey 7:00 PM Mon. Dec. 5 vs. Colorado 7:00 PM Wed. Dec. 7 vs. Washington 7:30 PM Fri. Dec. 9 at Vegas 10:00 PM Sun. Dec. 11 at Arizona 8:00 PM Tue. Dec. 13 at Colorado 10:00 PM Thu. Dec. 15 at New Jersey 7:00 PM Sat. Dec. 17 vs. NY Rangers 7:00 PM Tue. Dec. 20 vs. Columbus 7:00 PM Thu. Dec. 22 at Toronto 2:00 PM Fri. Dec. 23 at Carolina 7:00 PM Thu. Dec. 29 at San Jose 10:30 PM Sat. Dec. 31 at Los Angeles 4:00 PM JANUARY Mon. Jan. 2 at Anaheim 10:00 PM Thu. Jan. 5 vs. Arizona 7:00 PM Sun. Jan. 8 vs. Toronto 7:00 PM Wed. Jan. 11 vs. Washington 7:30 PM Sat. Jan. 14 at Washington 7:00 PM Mon. Jan. 16 at Boston 1:00 PM Tue. Jan. 17 vs. Anaheim 7:00 PM Thu. Jan. 19 vs. Chicago 7:00 PM Sat. Jan. 21 at Detroit 7:00 PM Sun. Jan. 22 vs. Winnipeg 7:00 PM Tue. Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles 7:00 PM Thu. Jan. 26 at Minnesota 9:00 PM Sat. Jan. 28 at Winnipeg 7:00 PM FEBRUARY Mon. Feb. 6 vs. NY Islanders 7:00 PM Thu. Feb. 9 vs. Edmonton 7:00 PM Sat. Feb. 11 vs. Nashville 12:30 PM Sun. Feb. 12 vs. Seattle 1:00 PM Thu. Feb. 16 at Seattle 10:00 PM Sat. Feb. 18 at Vancouver 10:00 PM Mon. Feb. 20 at Calgary 4:00 PM Tue. Feb. 21 at Edmonton 9:00 PM Fri. Feb. 24 vs. Montreal 7:00 PM Sat. Feb. 25 at New Jersey 7:00 PM MARCH Wed. Mar. 1 vs. NY Rangers 7:30 PM Sat. Mar. 4 at Buffalo 12:30 PM Sun. Mar. 5 vs. Detroit 3:00 PM Tue. Mar. 7 at Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Thu. Mar. 9 at Carolina 7:00 PM Sat. Mar. 11 at Pittsburgh 3:30 PM Tue. Mar. 14 vs. Vegas 7:00 PM Fri. Mar. 17 vs. Buffalo 7:00 PM Sat. Mar. 18 vs. Carolina 5:00 PM Tue. Mar. 21 vs. Florida 7:00 PM Thu. Mar. 23 vs. Minnesota 7:00 PM Sat. Mar. 25 vs. Detroit 1:00 PM Tue. Mar. 28 vs. Montreal 7:00 PM Thu. Mar. 30 at Ottawa 7:00 PM APRIL Sat. Apr. 1 vs. Buffalo 7:00 PM Sun. Apr. 2 at Pittsburgh 6:00 PM Tue. Apr. 4 at St. Louis 8:00 PM Thu. Apr. 6 at Dallas 8:30 PM Sat. Apr. 8 at NY Islanders 7:30 PM Sun. Apr. 9 vs. Boston 6:00 PM Tue. Apr. 11 vs. Columbus 7:00 PM Thu. Apr. 13 at Chicago 8:30