Woman from Snider Hockey to Help Introduce Flyers’ Top Pick Thurs.

Jasmine Martinez, a senior at Neumann University in Aston, will assist with the announcement of the Philadelphia Flyers’ first selection Thursday at the NHL draft in Montreal.

Barring a trade, the Flyers will pick No. 5 overall, and they might choose center Cutter Gauthier or defenseman David Jiricek.

The first round will be televised on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

When the Flyers’ selection is announced, Martinez will assist GM Chuck Fletcher and his staff, and she will present the player with his jersey and be a part of the prospect’s first photo as a member of the organization.

Martinez is a student-athlete from the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education program. She has been enrolled in Snider Hockey for 14 years.

She will represent the Philadelphia Flyers in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

“We hope that Flyers fans everywhere — especially girls and young women — will see Jasmine on stage and know that the game of hockey and the Philadelphia Flyers belong to them, too,” said Valerie Camillo, president of the Flyers’ business operations and a Snider Hockey board member.”

Camillo worked with the Snider organization to provide Martinez and her mother, Jennifer, with an all-expense paid trip to Montreal.

Martinez competes for Neumann’s NCAA Division III hockey team and is on track to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

